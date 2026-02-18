Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.04 and last traded at C$26.63, with a volume of 125960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.41.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

