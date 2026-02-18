Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.7070, with a volume of 117682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,179,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 452.0% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,298,000 after buying an additional 494,735 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

