Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $334.78 and last traded at $331.7110, with a volume of 84908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,815,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $1,947,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

