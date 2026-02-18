Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.8950, but opened at $18.9305. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $18.9305, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

