Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 20,271,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,058,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus set a $64.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

