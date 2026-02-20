RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 4,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 612.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, established in 1993 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. Since its founding, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and development projects to build a diversified portfolio focused on retail and mixed-use properties. Over the years, RioCan has adapted to shifting market dynamics by expanding its footprint in key urban centres and pursuing redevelopment opportunities that align with evolving consumer trends.

The Trust’s core business activities include the ownership, development and management of retail shopping centres, power centres and mixed-use urban projects across Canada.

