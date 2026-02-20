MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.45. 11,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 3,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTID was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

