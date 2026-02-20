F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,186,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,669,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

F3 Uranium Trading Up 7.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market cap of C$140.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.27.

F3 Uranium Company Profile

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

