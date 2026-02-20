Carlos Carriedo Sells 1,575 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,830.50. The trade was a 29.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $154.90 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $180.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.27.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

