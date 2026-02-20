Carlos Carriedo Sells 1,575 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,830.50. The trade was a 29.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $154.90 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $180.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.27.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.
Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.
