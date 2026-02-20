Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $500.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.74.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $385.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.36 and a 200-day moving average of $421.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $370.70 and a 52 week high of $500.55.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

