Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.24.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 319,891 shares of company stock worth $45,091,556 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

