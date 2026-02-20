Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,679 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 417,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after buying an additional 50,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $112.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.