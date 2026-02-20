Wealth Alliance LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 743.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,780,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,762 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,172.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 483,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 609,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,019,000 after purchasing an additional 450,652 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,545,000 after buying an additional 409,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,026.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 402,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,186,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $243.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $244.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.54.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

