ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.30 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,060. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for COST, giving investors a prominent sell-side endorsement to support upside expectations. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for COST, giving investors a prominent sell-side endorsement to support upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Costco’s limited Nike partnership is generating social-media buzz and strong resale demand — a brand crossover that can lift traffic and margin on select items, improving customer acquisition/engagement. Read More.

Costco’s limited Nike partnership is generating social-media buzz and strong resale demand — a brand crossover that can lift traffic and margin on select items, improving customer acquisition/engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note steady comparable-store sales and growth in digitally enabled channels, supporting the company’s long-term membership-led thesis even as revenue/margins show slower, but consistent, expansion. Read More.

Analysts and coverage note steady comparable-store sales and growth in digitally enabled channels, supporting the company’s long-term membership-led thesis even as revenue/margins show slower, but consistent, expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers: pieces weighing Target’s AI/digital investments versus Costco’s scale conclude Costco is steadier but may offer less near-term multiple expansion than more aggressive digital plays. This frames relative valuation decisions for investors. Read More.

Comparisons with peers: pieces weighing Target’s AI/digital investments versus Costco’s scale conclude Costco is steadier but may offer less near-term multiple expansion than more aggressive digital plays. This frames relative valuation decisions for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Notes on fund concentration: commentary that Walmart and Costco make up a large share of XLP raises macro/portfolio-risk discussion (not company-specific performance), which can influence demand from defensive ETF holders. Read More.

Notes on fund concentration: commentary that Walmart and Costco make up a large share of XLP raises macro/portfolio-risk discussion (not company-specific performance), which can influence demand from defensive ETF holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Class-action suit alleges Costco’s rotisserie chicken poses salmonella risk — a food-safety legal issue that could create reputational risk and potential costs if it expands. Read More.

Class-action suit alleges Costco’s rotisserie chicken poses salmonella risk — a food-safety legal issue that could create reputational risk and potential costs if it expands. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/customer-impact items: Costco will issue refunds tied to the Synergy gift-card program closure and has recalled certain restaurant gift cards — these are direct, if likely modest, financial and customer-service headwinds. Read More.

Operational/customer-impact items: Costco will issue refunds tied to the Synergy gift-card program closure and has recalled certain restaurant gift cards — these are direct, if likely modest, financial and customer-service headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Costco dropped a proposed Asheville store due to local requirements and costs, signaling occasional friction in US expansion plans that could modestly slow new-club growth in specific markets. Read More.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $987.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $932.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $934.33. The firm has a market cap of $438.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,155.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.07.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.