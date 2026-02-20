Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 1137081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $137,935.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,697.18. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $119,795.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,418.60. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,861 shares of company stock valued at $354,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,262 shares during the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. KVP Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 123,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

