Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 17,058 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $335.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

