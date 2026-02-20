AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,541,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $1,456,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after buying an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,135,000 after buying an additional 504,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 82.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after acquiring an additional 356,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,402 shares of company stock worth $48,611,888. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of APP stock opened at $412.00 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.