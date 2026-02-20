TD Cowen Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

AKAM stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $450,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. MarketBeat Q4 Summary

Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Reuters: Forecast Above Estimates

Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Transcript

Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Analysis

Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (‑36% YoY) and full‑year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non‑GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (‑36% YoY) and full‑year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non‑GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent in filings (reported as zero/NaN) and shouldn’t be relied on until corrected; current days-to-cover metrics are meaningless.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

