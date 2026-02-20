Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of AKAM opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $450,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,337.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,222 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 53,430 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. MarketBeat Q4 Summary

Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Reuters: Forecast Above Estimates

Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Transcript

Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Analysis

Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (‑36% YoY) and full‑year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non‑GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (‑36% YoY) and full‑year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non‑GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent in filings (reported as zero/NaN) and shouldn’t be relied on until corrected; current days-to-cover metrics are meaningless.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

