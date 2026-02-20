Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Price

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Get NiCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NiCE

NiCE Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. 86,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,269. NiCE has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NiCE by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NiCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in NiCE by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 44,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NiCE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiCE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NiCE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $600 million share repurchase authorization (~9.6% of outstanding shares), a signal management believes the stock is undervalued and a direct capital-return catalyst. RTT News

Board approved a $600 million share repurchase authorization (~9.6% of outstanding shares), a signal management believes the stock is undervalued and a direct capital-return catalyst. Positive Sentiment: NiCE raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.85–$11.05, above the prior consensus (implies stronger full‑year profitability). This supports a more constructive medium‑term outlook. Press Release / Slides

NiCE raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.85–$11.05, above the prior consensus (implies stronger full‑year profitability). This supports a more constructive medium‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed modest beats: EPS $3.24 vs. $3.23 consensus and revenue $786.5M vs. $779.95M, with cloud revenue up 14% YoY — evidence of continued top‑line cloud growth. BusinessWire

Q4 results showed modest beats: EPS $3.24 vs. $3.23 consensus and revenue $786.5M vs. $779.95M, with cloud revenue up 14% YoY — evidence of continued top‑line cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $155 price target (~39% upside from the $111.55 open), which can support buying interest from growth/value‑oriented funds. Benzinga

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $155 price target (~39% upside from the $111.55 open), which can support buying interest from growth/value‑oriented funds. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $120 target (~7.6% upside), reflecting a more cautious view that may temper momentum from bullish research. Benzinga

Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $120 target (~7.6% upside), reflecting a more cautious view that may temper momentum from bullish research. Negative Sentiment: Management guided Q1 FY‑2026 EPS to $2.45–$2.55 and revenue to $755–$765M, both below street estimates (Q1 consensus ~ $2.76 EPS and ~$779M revenue), creating near‑term earnings growth concerns and prompting profit‑taking. Guidance / Slides

NiCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.