F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,770 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total transaction of $487,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,710. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $278.39. 685,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,308. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.36.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

