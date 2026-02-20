Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III Sells 12,916 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $226,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 599,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,009.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $40,860.78.

On Friday, January 16th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 9,044 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $82,029.08.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,600,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. William Blair upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

