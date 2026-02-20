Ryder System (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $597,460.56 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $597,460.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,118.96. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajeev Ravindran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of Ryder System stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $3,041,924.91.

NYSE:R traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.14. 353,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.38.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 421.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

