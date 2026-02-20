Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Razvan Radulescu Sells 3,925 Shares

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $239,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,709.90. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 636,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $333.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.74 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 57.60% and a net margin of 8.65%.Blue Bird’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 2,090.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

