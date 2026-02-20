Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner Sells 2,490 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $383,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,566. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.00. 3,370,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,451. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

