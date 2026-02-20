Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $31,802,595.18 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 101,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $31,802,595.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,681,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,083,575.85. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 104,540 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.64, for a total value of $33,624,245.60.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 180,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.09, for a total value of $58,516,200.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 100,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.58, for a total transaction of $32,658,000.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $368.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $318.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

