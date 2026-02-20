David Fisher Sells 7,143 Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Chairman David Fisher sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $1,067,807.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 326,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,800,113.56. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, David Fisher sold 37,989 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $6,279,961.59.

On Monday, January 26th, David Fisher sold 9,573 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,715.13.

On Tuesday, December 16th, David Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $2,403,600.00.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,043. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

