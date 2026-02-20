HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.12 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

