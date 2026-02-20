Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 28,385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $219.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.