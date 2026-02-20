AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, FiscalAI reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from AMN Healthcare Services’ conference call:

The company reported an outsized impact from labor disruptions, with Q4 labor disruption revenue of $124 million and is assuming roughly $600 million of strike-related revenue in Q1, which materially boosted near-term revenue, cash flow, and operating leverage while the events also reduced consolidated gross margin.

AMN strengthened its balance sheet in 2025, reducing debt by $285 million, ending the year with net leverage ~3.3x and saying it expects to be below 3.0x on an LTM basis in Q1, improving financial flexibility.

Management emphasized investments in technology and AI enablement (recruiting, credentialing, event management and VMS enhancements) and said its event management system proved effective in high-demand strike events, which the company views as a durable competitive advantage and margin-scaling opportunity.

Operational headwinds persist in parts of the business—Technology & Workforce Solutions revenue fell 18% YoY (language services and VMS pressured), Nurse & Allied revenue excluding disruption was down YoY (though sequentially improving), and consolidated gross margin has declined materially year-over-year.

For the longer term AMN reiterates a path to sustainable organic growth of 4%–6% (ex-disruption) and 10%–15% adjusted EBITDA growth via market recovery, share gains and cost leverage, but these are forward-looking company targets subject to change.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $17.87 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $686.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting AMN Healthcare Services

Here are the key news stories impacting AMN Healthcare Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped expectations — AMN reported quarterly revenue of ~$748M, above Street estimates, signaling resilient top‑line demand in its staffing and workforce solutions segments.

Positive Sentiment: Big near‑term revenue guidance tied to labor disruptions — Management outlined roughly $600M of expected labor‑disruption revenue for Q1 2026 and provided a Q1 revenue target far above prior consensus (~$1.2B guidance cited by company), which investors interpreted as a strong near‑term revenue catalyst.

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated longer‑term organic growth targets of ~4–6% beyond 2026, giving investors a sense of underlying demand restoration beyond one‑time surge revenue.

Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS met expectations — AMN reported adjusted EPS of $0.22, in line with consensus, so the beat was driven by revenue rather than an earnings surprise.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary and transcript provide detail on margin dynamics and demand mix — investors should review the call for color on how much of the Q1 boost is timing vs. durable demand.

Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss and profitability weakness — The company posted a GAAP loss (about $(0.20)/share) and a negative net margin, and adjusted EPS is down sharply from $0.75 a year earlier, highlighting persistent margin pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Sustainability risk: near‑term revenue may be lumpy — Much of the Q1 bump is tied to labor disruption (temporary surge staffing), so investors should be cautious about extrapolating the boost into durable margin recovery.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

