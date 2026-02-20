Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.50 and last traded at GBX 143.50. Approximately 1,688,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,906,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a market cap of £340.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.81.

Get Seraphim Space Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seraphim Space Investment Trust

In other Seraphim Space Investment Trust news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 11,000 shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £8,580. Also, insider Angela Lane purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £6,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seraphim Space Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.