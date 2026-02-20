Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.850-11.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Pool stock opened at $214.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average of $275.43. Pool has a 12 month low of $216.32 and a 12 month high of $374.74.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer‑term prospects despite recent underperformance; this support can cushion downside if earnings stabilize. Pool Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reported full‑year 2025 net sales broadly stable (~$5.3B) and continues to generate a high return on equity (reported ~31.4%), which is a structural strength but hasn’t prevented short‑term weakness. Pool Corp Issues 2025 Results and 2026 EPS Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management’s full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide materials are available for investors to parse details on demand trends, gross margin drivers and working capital moves. Pool Corporation (POOL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.84 missed consensus ($0.99) and revenue of $982.2M missed estimates (~$999M); earnings and top‑line softness is the immediate catalyst for the stock pullback. Pool Corp. (POOL) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.15 was issued below analyst consensus (~$11.58), signaling lower near‑term upside and fuelling re‑rating risk. Pool earnings and guidance on MarketBeat
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and coverage point to “soft demand” and valuation concerns (reports calling the name “still expensive”), which amplify selling pressure while investors wait for a clear rebound in volume or margin recovery. Soft Demand Weighed on Pool Corp.’s (POOL) Shares Pool Corporation: Still Expensive With No Rebound In Sight
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 237.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.
The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.
