Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.850-11.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $214.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average of $275.43. Pool has a 12 month low of $216.32 and a 12 month high of $374.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Pool News Summary

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 237.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

