Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Stake Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,755,000 after buying an additional 3,407,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,216,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 841,620 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,705,000 after acquiring an additional 157,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.