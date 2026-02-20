Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.06 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

