Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,671 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.4% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $232.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,509 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.