Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 462.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 118,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $152.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.