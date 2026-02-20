WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,000 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,634,000 after buying an additional 1,937,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,699,000 after buying an additional 1,892,629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 1,317,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,787,000 after buying an additional 914,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.