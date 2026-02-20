Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Holdings Cut by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $762.16. 304,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,877. The stock has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.52 and a 200-day moving average of $549.61.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock worth $96,514,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

