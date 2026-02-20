Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.96 and last traded at C$33.86. 2,402,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,030,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a C$34.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.05.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.95.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$747.72 million for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

