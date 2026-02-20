Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $741.79 and last traded at $734.1650, with a volume of 15787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $652.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

