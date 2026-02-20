Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.13, but opened at $47.15. Celsius shares last traded at $48.0250, with a volume of 1,045,365 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Celsius Stock Up 8.8%

The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1.4% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

