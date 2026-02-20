Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.4650, with a volume of 541660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $133.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.57 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $98,208.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,443.39. This trade represents a 48.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 20,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,459.72. This represents a 19.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

