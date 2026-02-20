Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.94 and last traded at $83.0540, with a volume of 38614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woori Bank has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 577.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Woori Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

