Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BATS:COWZ opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.