Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Adrad Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38.
Adrad Company Profile
