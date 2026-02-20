Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Adrad Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38.

Get Adrad alerts:

Adrad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket. The company also imports and distributes automotive products for the aftermarket. It serves the automotive, transport, mining, construction, agriculture, and energy industries. Adrad Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Beverley, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adrad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adrad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.