Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,591. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

