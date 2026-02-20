Puzo Michael J Buys 8,013 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,810,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,288,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,518,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 615,692 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

