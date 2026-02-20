Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.26% of United Therapeutics worth $1,852,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,453,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 362,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $479.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $519.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.84.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total value of $10,679,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.34, for a total value of $3,953,622.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,261.54. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,014 shares of company stock valued at $220,066,300. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

