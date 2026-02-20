Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.08. 184,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 736,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85.

Mothercare Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £11.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.54.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mothercare

About Mothercare

In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £50,000. Also, insider Clive Whiley purchased 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £420,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

