HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.78 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 182.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

